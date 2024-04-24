Indian classical dancer Mythili Maratt Anoop to contemporise mohiniyattam in an upcoming performance

Mythili Maratt Anoop will acclimate mohiniyattam to modern appreciation. She reimagines Mughlai Vesham, a form that partially features the regal aesthetics of kathak, which is now forgotten by many and will be revived and brought back into public awareness through her impending performance in the city.

A distinguished Mohiniyattam dancer, performing artiste, and academic, who splits her time between Hyderabad and Thrissur, Mythili is currently engaged in her project, Reimagining Mughlai Vesham — an endeavour that draws on the historical accounts from Indian classical dance specialist, Betty True Jones’ ethnographic research on mohiniyattam.

Historically, Mughlai Vesham merged the elegance of Mohiniyattam with the courtly gestures of Kathak, but it vanished from the repertoire during its mid-20th-century restructuring under the dance form’s chief contributor, Kalamandalam.

“It sought to follow a nationalist, classical purist approach, which likely led to the discontinuation of Mughlai Vesham because of its Persian-inspired style and its lighter, less traditional form that incorporated elements from Mughal court dancing,” Mythili tells us.

One can anticipate an experimental dance performance elevated by live music. The reimagination will feature musical styles such as thillana-tarana, along with genres like khayal or bhajans composed by Swathi Thirunal. With this creative approach, Mythili is eager to delve into new artistic expressions within Mohiniyattam and spark meaningful conversations about the rich history and cultural influences that shape Indian classical dance.

One of the highlights of the evening will undoubtedly be the Utsava Prabandam in Kamboji and Misra Chapu. The composition, rich in lyrical beauty and rhythmic complexity, offers a perfect canvas for Mythili to showcase her versatility and deep understanding of historical narrative.

“The pieces are renowned for their emotive depth and lyrical intricacy, demanding a high degree of emotional expression from the dancer. Audiences can anticipate a riveting portrayal of devotional and romantic themes, brought to life through my expressive abhinaya (facial expressions) and footwork,” she adds.