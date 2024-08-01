The exhibition will feature works by four artists from Myanmar, each bringing to life the cultural, social, political, and spiritual dimensions of the Golden Land

Every region offers rich contributions to culture, art, and social and political landscapes in the world. Myanmar, formerly Burma, is a Southeast Asian gem known as the ‘Golden Land,’ adorned with magnificent temples, pagodas, stupas, and majestic mountains, making it truly unique and enchanting. Moreover, Myanmar and India share a rich, intertwined history that makes the exploration of Myanmar even more fascinating. Both countries have deep cultural and historical ties, having influenced each other through centuries of trade, religion, and migration. Bringing a slice of Myanmar to India, Kalakriti Art Gallery presents the exhibition,Voices from the Golden Land. Curated by Ivy Lin, the exhibition features the stunning artworks of four artists from Myanmar — Nay Hlaing Win, S Moe Z, Than Kyaw Htay, and Win Zin.
Ivy says, “The exhibition aims to showcase Myanmar’s vibrant artistic landscape on an international platform. It’s a celebration of Myanmar’s culture, diverse ethnicities, traditions, and music through art.” Her love and passion for Burmese artists compelled her to curate this exhibition, with the primary goal of providing them with a global platform where their voices and talents can resonate worldwide. She chose these four artists for their distinctive work, where the usage of unique themes and techniques highlight the creativity and diversity of Myanmar’s art. Ivy explains, “Nay Hlaing Win’s artworks depict the Chin tribes near India’s 1600km border, while Than Kyaw Htay’s exploration of migration reflects the universal experience of moving for a better future, akin to many in India and globally seeking better opportunities.”
Artist Win Zin shares, “To be a Buddhist is to follow and respect the teachings of the Buddha. As a devoted believer, these teachings deeply inspire my work.” He conveys that religion offers peace and solace during tough times by instilling faith and hope for a brighter future, providing comfort and reassurance amidst adversity.
“My work in this exhibition focuses on Myanmar’s traditional instrument, the Sine Wine, and the heritage of Buddha. I aim to showcase Myanmar’s rich cultural music to the world, hoping to prevent the disappearance of Burmese musical arts. I aspire for the younger generation to innovate and preserve these art forms for the future,” Win Zin adds.
His paintings feature strong contrasting and complementary colours, breaking traditional norms with rollers, wheels, sponges, and tapes, while incorporating gold, silver, and copper. He explains, “I believe art shouldn’t just be what you see with your eyes but should also evoke feelings and thoughts in your mind. It is a highly intellectual activity, requiring you to use what you see, feel, and think to unravel the creator’s message. It is filled with knowledge and fun.” Than Kyaw Htay presents two painting series, Silent Steps and Silent Moves. He explains, “Silent Steps reflects the silent yet vital contributions of women and children, depicting them carrying water. Unfortunately, their strength and helpful nature often go unnoticed. The figures can be seen moving towards temples, a background that symbolises a hopeful future.”
In Silent Moves, he explores migration, capturing the emotional journey of today’s migrants. This series conveys their fear, resignation, and determination, illustrating the loss of individuality amidst collective struggle. The paintings, adorned in gold and handmade Shan paper, suggest that even in uncertainty, a brighter future may await.
Free entry. August 4, 11 am to 7 pm. On till September 5.
At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.
