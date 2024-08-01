The exhibition will feature works by four artists from Myanmar, each bringing to life the cultural, social, political, and spiritual dimensions of the Golden Land

Artist Win Zin shares, “To be a Buddhist is to follow and respect the teachings of the Buddha. As a devoted believer, these teachings deeply inspire my work.” He conveys that religion offers peace and solace during tough times by instilling faith and hope for a brighter future, providing comfort and reassurance amidst adversity.

“My work in this exhibition focuses on Myanmar’s traditional instrument, the Sine Wine, and the heritage of Buddha. I aim to showcase Myanmar’s rich cultural music to the world, hoping to prevent the disappearance of Burmese musical arts. I aspire for the younger generation to innovate and preserve these art forms for the future,” Win Zin adds.

His paintings feature strong contrasting and complementary colours, breaking traditional norms with rollers, wheels, sponges, and tapes, while incorporating gold, silver, and copper. He explains, “I believe art shouldn’t just be what you see with your eyes but should also evoke feelings and thoughts in your mind. It is a highly intellectual activity, requiring you to use what you see, feel, and think to unravel the creator’s message. It is filled with knowledge and fun.” Than Kyaw Htay presents two painting series, Silent Steps and Silent Moves. He explains, “Silent Steps reflects the silent yet vital contributions of women and children, depicting them carrying water. Unfortunately, their strength and helpful nature often go unnoticed. The figures can be seen moving towards temples, a background that symbolises a hopeful future.”