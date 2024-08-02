The Olympics of art

The Lord of the Rings is back! The Grand Sovereign of all sporting events opens in Paris on July 26, as the world awaits with bated breath and anxious hopes. Countries send their best of the best to compete for those beckoning medals and the deserving best descend on territory that may speak an alien tongue but voices their collective dreams for success. The Olympics, dear Compatriots, is finally here to distract us from gloomy newspaper headlines, even if ever so briefly!

Before you wonder what on earth has art got to do with competitive sports, let it be known that until the middle of the 20th century, art competitions were an integral part of the Olympics. The Ancient Greeks firmly believed that the body and the mind had to be exercised to achieve harmony and hence, art and sports always went hand in hand.