Shadow lines

It was 9 pm. There were another two hours for the Tholpavakoothu performance to begin at the Bhagavathy Devi temple in Palakkad, Kerala. Ramachandra Pulavar, one of the greatest artists of the art form, a Padma Shri Award-winner, was sleeping on a mat under a tree in a field. The moment stayed with filmmaker Saheer Ali, who was shooting his documentary on the 2,000-year-old art form, Tholpavakoothu, called Nizhal Yathrikan (Shadow Traveller: A Puppeteer’s Tale). “That single moment portrayed the sad situation of the art form. Film stars rest in air-conditioned caravans, while these greats don’t get any facilities,” says Ali as he trained his camera on Ramachandra, the protagonist of the film.

The art form uses theatre, dance, visual arts and music. And they tell stories from Tamil poet Kamba’s version of the Ramayana. The performances generally begin late at night and continue till dawn. There was a time when people would flock to see a Tholpavakoothu performance. Today, there are only 20 artists who practise the art form. But the Pulavar family, from Shoranur, is undeterred. To them, Tholpavakoothu is a form of devotion.

They get paid a few hundred rupees for a performance, which is staged during the festival season, which starts at the end of December and concludes at the end of May. When not performing, the Pulavars cultivate the land and nurture cows at their farm at Palakkad. The artists apply to the Centre every year and get a grant of about Rs 60,000 each annually—not enough, but it helps them tide over tough times.