Triloka, an art exhibition showcasing the works of three emerging artists, delves into the poetics of materiality and self-reflection

The true marvel of art lies in its ability to articulate what words often cannot. It is quite enchanting to witness the essence of your deepest experiences and emotions transmute into tangible forms before your very eyes. City-based Srishti Art Gallery is set to present Triloka, an exhibition featuring the innovative works of three women artists — Alamelu Annamalai, Alpana Vij, and Mahalakshmi Kannappan. Each artist explores themes of identity and transformation through unique materials, offering fresh perspectives to the city’s art scene.
Alamelu Annamalai, a visual artist from Chettinad now based in London, explores human nature and social dynamics through various mediums, including painting, drawing, and installations. Her art, influenced by nostalgia and language, juxtaposes images and text. Her piece Moving Pieces at Triloka, inspired by traditional Athangudi tiles, symbolises the shifting concept of home. Alamelu describes her process as meditative, using discarded books to create tiles imbued with layered meanings and memories. She views these tiles as a metaphor for materialistic pursuits, highlighting their ephemeral nature. In another series, Alamelu explores the daily practice of pulli kolam, a traditional art form she grew up observing outside her home, where her mother drew it every day. She explains, “I reinterpret traditional art and cultural forms in contemporary contexts, bringing a new perspective to these practices.”
Alpana Vij, currently based in Singapore, uses natural elements and gold leaf to explore themes of renewal and imperfection in her art. She showcases a series of mended leaves titled What Do I See When I See a Fallen Leaf, block sculptures named A Remembered Place, and paintings created by pouring concrete on linen.
Discussing What Do I See When I See A Fallen Leaf, Alpana says, “When I see a fallen leaf, I repair its cracks using real 24k gold thread. This technique echoes the Japanese art of kintsugi, which highlights imperfections in pottery with gold lacquer to celebrate the life lived.” She explains that by mending the leaf ’s cracks with gold, she honours its journey from vibrant green to its final stage. “It reflects how we, too, are part of nature, embracing our lives, imperfections, and experiences,” she adds.
Regarding A Remembered Place, she explains it is inspired by stratified rock surfaces where emotions and memories are embedded, questioning if they take us back to hidden parts of ourselves. In her concrete paintings, Alpana uses gravity to shape the artwork, avoiding tools to let the piece evolve naturally. Coated with resin, the paintings reveal subtle variations and imperfections, inviting deeper contemplation and meaning.
Mahalakshmi Kannappan, a Singapore-based artist, shares her vision, “I plan to showcase a series that highlights the duality of structure and freedom, featuring both smooth and textured surfaces.” She elaborates on her thematic focus, saying, “I am captivated by how these opposing forces coexist and create harmony within their contrasting nature. This fascination fuels my exploration of various forms, textures, and materials, pushing them beyond their conventional limits to give birth to new, unseen forms.”
Free entry. August 11 to September 30, 11 am to 7 pm.
At Srishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills.
