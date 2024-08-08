Triloka, an art exhibition showcasing the works of three emerging artists, delves into the poetics of materiality and self-reflection

Alpana Vij, currently based in Singapore, uses natural elements and gold leaf to explore themes of renewal and imperfection in her art. She showcases a series of mended leaves titled What Do I See When I See a Fallen Leaf, block sculptures named A Remembered Place, and paintings created by pouring concrete on linen.

Discussing What Do I See When I See A Fallen Leaf, Alpana says, “When I see a fallen leaf, I repair its cracks using real 24k gold thread. This technique echoes the Japanese art of kintsugi, which highlights imperfections in pottery with gold lacquer to celebrate the life lived.” She explains that by mending the leaf ’s cracks with gold, she honours its journey from vibrant green to its final stage. “It reflects how we, too, are part of nature, embracing our lives, imperfections, and experiences,” she adds.

Regarding A Remembered Place, she explains it is inspired by stratified rock surfaces where emotions and memories are embedded, questioning if they take us back to hidden parts of ourselves. In her concrete paintings, Alpana uses gravity to shape the artwork, avoiding tools to let the piece evolve naturally. Coated with resin, the paintings reveal subtle variations and imperfections, inviting deeper contemplation and meaning.