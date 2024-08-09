Resham Sahi unveils her debut art exhibition 'Mystic India Collection' in Bengaluru

This weekend, artist Resham Sahi unveils her debut art exhibition — Mystic India Collection — at the Bangalore International Centre’s Sanchi Art Gallery. This exquisite collection, crafted over the past four to five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, showcases a diverse array of mediums, with a distinctive emphasis on ink on paper on canvas, particularly in black as pages from books form the backdrop of the artworks. “The reason for choosing the title Mystic India was to portray much of what India and its women represent. It also highlights the progressiveness and often mystic dimensions of Indian womanhood delving into how they think and embody modernity in deeper, more nuanced ways,” Resham Sahi shares.
She is a multifaceted individual, balancing her identity as an artist with her role as a full-time technology professional. Her artistic identity is not a separate facet but is interwoven with every aspect of her life. “I’m an only child raised by a single mother, so for me, it’s very much about conveying that experience on the canvas. The journey has been about creating something that speaks on empowerment and womanhood, which is reflected throughout the collection,” the artist elucidates.
The Mystic India Collection comprises 35 compelling pieces, each rendered in mediums such as acrylics, oils and watercolours, with the notable absence of pencil sketches. These works are predominantly large-scale, measuring four by five feet or five by eight feet, offering viewers an immersive visual experience. Among the standout pieces is the Dreamer series created in her signature style. “I believe it is one of the more challenging mediums to paint with. Once you apply ink to paper, there is no going back and no correcting. It truly tests you as an artist because whatever you paint is done in one stroke, requiring a great deal of control over the medium. I found it fascinating because it helps my thoughts flow freely,” she reveals
Another notable artwork is Spring is Here representing the abstract form of nature Resham has skilfully captured on canvas. This piece invites viewers to interpret its elements through their emotional lens. From a distance, one needs to contemplate it. Depending on the viewer’s state of mind, you might notice a distinct ray of sunlight passing through, the vividness of the colours or perhaps even the rain in the background. Finally, Two Women cannot be missed for its symbolic portrayal of Indian rituals. “This oil painting signifies Indian rituals where women adorn themselves, with the red sindoor being a significant element. However, in this piece, the sindoor is blue, symbolising that the sky is the limit,” Resham concludes.
Entry free. August 10 – 12, 11 am to 6 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.