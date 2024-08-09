Resham Sahi unveils her debut art exhibition 'Mystic India Collection' in Bengaluru

Another notable artwork is Spring is Here representing the abstract form of nature Resham has skilfully captured on canvas. This piece invites viewers to interpret its elements through their emotional lens. From a distance, one needs to contemplate it. Depending on the viewer’s state of mind, you might notice a distinct ray of sunlight passing through, the vividness of the colours or perhaps even the rain in the background. Finally, Two Women cannot be missed for its symbolic portrayal of Indian rituals. “This oil painting signifies Indian rituals where women adorn themselves, with the red sindoor being a significant element. However, in this piece, the sindoor is blue, symbolising that the sky is the limit,” Resham concludes.

Entry free. August 10 – 12, 11 am to 6 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.