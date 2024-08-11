Asian Paints and St+art India unveil ‘Dawn of Valour’ in Tawang, honouring the Indian Defence Forces

“The mural in Tawang is a recognition of the Indian Army’s diverse personnel who hail from various parts of our country. Each soldier brings a piece of their unique cultural heritage, creating a vibrant mosaic within the local context of Tawang. This project illustrates the synergy between our soldiers and the local community, showcasing how they integrate and contribute to the region’s rich cultural fabric. With this vision, St+art India along with Asian Paints have brought this project to life by blending art with local traditions and military narratives. This initiative honours our soldiers and enriches the cultural landscape, demonstrating the power of art to unify and celebrate the unique bond between the Indian Army and the communities they serve,” concludes brigadier Vipul Rajput, commander, 190 Mountain Brigade.

The project can be viewed on Asian Paint’s YouTube channel.