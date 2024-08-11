Asian Paints and St+art India unveil ‘Dawn of Valour’ in Tawang, honouring the Indian Defence Forces

Marking a decade-long partnership between Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation, a unique project, Dawn of Valour, was unveiled recently. Over the last 10 years, Asian Paints & St+Art India have brought to life over 450 murals covering nearly 30 cities, with the hope of making ‘Art Accessible For All.’ This current project pays homage to the Indian Defence Forces stationed at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and is the first project under their newly launched initiative, ‘Asian Paints St+art Frontier.’ This initiative features art interventions devoted to honouring the bravery and dedication of the Indian Defence Forces.
The artwork by Reshidev RK, created on the Army Helipad Wall, encapsulates the soldiers’ commitment to protecting the land amidst the harsh Himalayan terrain and extreme weather conditions. It depicts the glorious feats of the Indian Army while also capturing the rich culture of Tawang. It paints a vibrant picture of the stories that make up the fabric of this rugged, yet calm region. At its heart, the mural portrays, ‘The Heroes of Tawang’ — subedar Joginder Singh, rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat and major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing, whose heroic acts during historic conflicts inspire both the military and the local community. The artwork also celebrates the crucial role of women in the armed forces, portraying them in various roles and highlighting their valuable contributions. The mural also managed to integrate spiritual icons, reflecting the depth of Tawang’s cultural heritage. Traditional motifs and symbols such as dragons, elements like yaks that inhabit the frontier region and more.
“Our purpose at Asian Paints is to bring joy to people’s lives. We exist to beautify, preserve, transform all spaces and objects, bringing happiness to the world. Our collaboration with the St+art team has enabled us to create inspiring art landmarks across the nation. ‘Dawn of Valour,’ our first project dedicated to the Indian defence forces under Asian Paints St+art Frontier, marks a significant milestone in the 10th year of our association. Art has a universal appeal & together we are extending the canvas to create a larger impact. Through this mural and artworks, we honour our soldiers stationed at Tawang, their invaluable contributions to national security and their sacrifice of staying away from their homes. We are also delighted to unveil this project just in time for India’s Independence Day. We extend our deepest gratitude to our soldiers, whose courage inspires us and their dedication helps us create a sense of unity and belonging,” says Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO, Asian Paints.
“Through the Asian Paints X St+art Frontier initiative, our goal is to bring together the rich cultural narratives of regions like Tawang with the lived experiences of our defence personnel. In this project, we aimed to curate a visual story that not only honours the bravery of the soldiers but also integrates the unique spiritual and cultural heritage of Tawang. This mural is a testament to the power of art to transcend conventional storytelling, offering a layered narrative that speaks to resilience, duty, and cultural identity. Moving forward, we intend to continue exploring such intersections, using art to highlight the harmony between military service and civilian life. Each project under the Asian Paints X St+art Frontier banner will strive to bring to the forefront the shared histories and values that connect us, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among diverse communities across India,” adds in Hanif Khureshi, co-founder & creative director, St+art India.
“The mural in Tawang is a recognition of the Indian Army’s diverse personnel who hail from various parts of our country. Each soldier brings a piece of their unique cultural heritage, creating a vibrant mosaic within the local context of Tawang. This project illustrates the synergy between our soldiers and the local community, showcasing how they integrate and contribute to the region’s rich cultural fabric. With this vision, St+art India along with Asian Paints have brought this project to life by blending art with local traditions and military narratives. This initiative honours our soldiers and enriches the cultural landscape, demonstrating the power of art to unify and celebrate the unique bond between the Indian Army and the communities they serve,” concludes brigadier Vipul Rajput, commander, 190 Mountain Brigade.
The project can be viewed on Asian Paint’s YouTube channel.