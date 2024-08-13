Confluence of artists

I think that everybody outside of Hyderabad thinks of Hyderabad as a city where everybody loves to shop. Hyderabad has so much history; it’s just a lovely place to be involved in,” says Srila Chatterjee, founder of Baro Market, on making the debut of the Affordable Art India show in the south with Hyderabad.

The three-day show at the Crafts Council of Telangana curated two separate features —Affordable Art India, an exclusive showcase of art, artists, and different styles and mediums from across the country, and Baro Market, an offline display of crafts, lifestyle products like home décor, and art. Both features showcase a unique collection of works.

“Affordable Art India is a new setup of an old idea. Affordable art shows are something we’ve been doing for the last four years in Bombay, and we’ve just grown it into a company with its own website. It is part of Baro Market but deals entirely with art. It’s not just about the artists and how to buy it, but also helping you form opinions on art, decide how you want to put it in your house, and figure out what works and what doesn’t for you. Understanding bits and pieces makes the whole world of art so much more accessible and exciting to anybody,” said Srila.

Exhibited in various cities earlier this year, including Delhi and Pune, the Hyderabad version consists of around one thousand art pieces and at least 50 artists. The artists featured in Affordable Art India range from well-known names like the Masters to contemporary artists. A specially curated masters wall features a selection of works by artists such as Rabin Mondal, Shyama Mukherjee, Thota Vaikuntam, Sunil Das, Laxma Goud, and many more, all available at surprisingly affordable prices.

From traditional vintage works to contemporary pieces, the showcase holds a diverse array of art. There’s Venkat Shyam, an incredible artist from the Gond background, whose art is astonishingly contemporary using traditional methods. Geetanjali Das’s Orissa pattachitra made on Tussar silk is another highlight. Other featured artists include Anita Alvares Bhatia, Ashish Malakar who does shola art, Banoo Batliboi, Anwar Chitrakar, and Kaushal Parikh, showcasing a wide range of exciting and interesting works.

“A special section features Zainab Tambawala, one of our favourite Mumbai-based watercolour artists, who spent some time in Hyderabad. This special section includes watercolours of Hyderabad done specifically for this show, offering a wide selection of work,” Srila told CE.

Talking about the motive behind making art affordable for everyone, she says, “It’s a philosophy Baro Market embraces. We aim to offer art at sensible prices because I’m a big lover and believer in art and didn’t want it to be restricted to just a privileged few.”

“For me, art means things that are beautiful, that move me, that touch my soul, that are lovely to live with, and that are inspiring. It’s the happy part of life. The art journey, if it can be called that, is non-stop and I hope it never ends. Art and history are part of my life forever. The most precious things are those that remain exciting even after 40 years; every time I look at them, they are still fantastic,” she concludes.

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)