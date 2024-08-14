Under Freedom’s Sky

Honouring revolutionary voices

Dastangoi is an ancient form of Urdu storytelling that languished during British rule but was revived around 2005 by literary figures Shamsur Rahman Farooqui and Mahmood Farooqui. The Dastangoi Collective, directed by Mahmood Farooqui and produced by Anusha Rizvi, will present two Dastangos, Meera Rizvi and Namita Singhai, performing Dastaan-e-Fahmida. It will tell the story of renowned Pakistani Urdu poet Fahmida Riaz, known as a voice of resistance. Riaz is a poignant figure in the context of Partition, with writings that explore themes of displacement, migration, and identity. “Today, there is a legacy of mistrust regarding Partition. People on both sides often feel that only their side suffered. However, the reality is that pain, loss, and horror spared no one, regardless of religion, gender, class, or region. Such catastrophic events leave their mark on future generations. Riaz was born in 1946, and while she did not experience the Partition as an adult, her nazms and stories reflect the trauma passed down by her elders,” Singhai shares.