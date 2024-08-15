This exhibition in Mumbai explores the roots of ancient Indian architecture

If ancient Indian structures and monuments fascinate you, then head over to Materials of Enclosed Departures by Nitin Barchha, the ongoing art exhibition at IKKO Art Gallery in Mumbai. With its central theme being the exploration of traditional roots of Ancient Indian architectural design, the displays have been built with concrete, highlighting the agrarian society.
On display are architectural wonders like the step-wells of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Baolis have evolved from simple to intricate structures with several layers of staircases and spaces for community gatherings. These structures are a testament to engineering and creative ability of the people in the past.
What: Materials of Enclosed Departures
Where: IKKO Art Gallery
When: Ongoing