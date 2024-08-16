Srinivasa Babu Angara’s ‘Undeciphered’ aims to draw visual parallels with the existing literature about Indus-Saraswati civilisation

“Unless you know your past, you don’t know yourself,” says Srinivasa Babu Angara passionately while explaining why he chose to do a series on the Indus-Saraswati civilisation. This series, titled Undeciphered aims to draw visual parallels with the existing literature about this civilisation. It is a solo exhibition with about 20 canvas paintings, and several sculptures and experimental work using different materials.

The artist has used metal, rusted with acid to give a rustic look representing the era, brass etchings, melamine, wood and some treated materials to give the desired look. Srinivasa understands the missing link between the Vedic period and the Indus-Saraswati civilisation, which he tries to bridge with his work. “I strongly believe that there is cultural connectivity from the Vedic period to the 21st century, and I am attempting to represent this transience through my work.”