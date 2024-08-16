Srinivasa Babu Angara’s ‘Undeciphered’ aims to draw visual parallels with the existing literature about Indus-Saraswati civilisation

“Unless you know your past, you don’t know yourself,” says Srinivasa Babu Angara passionately while explaining why he chose to do a series on the Indus-Saraswati civilisation. This series, titled Undeciphered aims to draw visual parallels with the existing literature about this civilisation. It is a solo exhibition with about 20 canvas paintings, and several sculptures and experimental work using different materials.
The artist has used metal, rusted with acid to give a rustic look representing the era, brass etchings, melamine, wood and some treated materials to give the desired look. Srinivasa understands the missing link between the Vedic period and the Indus-Saraswati civilisation, which he tries to bridge with his work. “I strongly believe that there is cultural connectivity from the Vedic period to the 21st century, and I am attempting to represent this transience through my work.”
One of his paintings titled The girl who has modelled for the dancing girl draws a parallel between a girl of today’s age and the classic ancient sculpture The dancing girl. His paintings have elements of the deity, of the seals of the civilisation, and the ‘undeciphered’ script. The clever use of technique creates a translucent, almost divine affect. The technique and colour used in each painting is symbolic of the era, and certain divine emotions.
One of the paintings, he recalls, is predominantly in hues of purple. “Purple is said to be the colour of the Sahasrara chakra, the crown chakra which is the centre of enlightenment and represents wisdom and intuition. The use of strong lines represents the significance of the deity, and continuity of the aura,” he says.
About the challenges he faced, he says, “Imagining a whole different era with very less literature available was a challenge. The text is still undeciphered, due to which archaeologists don’t have enough information, and of whatever information is available, there is no visual representation. I studied their sculptures, seals and jewellery as a catalyst to my imagination process, and to understand the designs of that era.”
The artist referred to multiple books written by Indian and foreign authors as his source for research. On a final note, Srinivasa strongly urges the younger generation to conduct extensive research on the ancient Indian history and culture. He emphasises on the need to revive it and embrace it.
Free entry.
On till August 18, 11 am to 7 pm.
At Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur.
Story by Ananya Mehta