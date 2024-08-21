Art captures Hyderabad's evolution at Chitramayee State Gallery exhibition

Buildings that touch the sky, covered in glass; roads lined with greenery; electric vehicles gliding by; and an extensive metro network — this is the modern face of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. This progressive city stands out on both national and international maps. Yet, alongside its contemporary skyline, the city retains its historical sites, which remain pristine and continue to attract tourists. The evolution from a landscape of rugged rocks to one of India’s most livable cities is explored in the Chitramayee State Gallery’s National Art Camp, titled The Shifting Landscape of Telangana.

Curated by Fawad Tamkanat and Atiya Amjad, the exhibition captures the transforming landscape of Telangana by juxtaposing new and old architecture. It opens windows to perceive growth through the eyes of artists from the region and beyond. “As the region extends, taking stock of our landscape and documenting the classic and the novel is imperative. The artists will not merely review its history but capture the shifts towards modernity. Besides the landscape, we also explore the mood of the residents as artists capture small and popular nooks that represent the psyche of a collective culture; for instance, cafes, bazaars, melas near shrines, bus stops, etc.,” explained the curators.

Thirty-five artists from different states and cities across India have beautifully captured the essence of Hyderabad through various mediums, each retaining their unique styles. Each canvas offers a fresh perspective, allowing viewers to experience the city in new ways. Moving beyond the usual depictions of Charminar and Golconda Fort, many artists chose to highlight historical scenes and stories. For instance, Dharmendra Kumar from Bhopal created a creative collage featuring the Qutub Shahi dynasty at the bottom and the Nizam era at the top, with the Kohinoor diamond depicted as a paperweight on his table.

Some artists, such as Moksha Kumar, delved into their childhood memories of Hyderabad, offering an intriguing depiction of Tank Bund, a landmark that has remained constant over generations. Moksha explained her artwork, saying, “This piece is inspired by my memories of visiting Hussain Sagar in the evenings, where we would enjoy ice cream from the Kwality Walls cart and visit the Buddha statue and the Boat Club. These were very distinct memories for me. In the painting, the lake is in focus while everything around it becomes abstract, reflecting how the city itself is always changing. For me, the significance of this landmark lies in its constancy; despite the city’s transformations, the lake has remained a constant presence. Even when people reminisce about the 60s and 70s, they say the lake was always there, symbolising the divide between Hyderabad and Telangana.”

Unlike other artists in the exhibition, Meena Laishram from Manipur chose not to capture the usual beauty of Hyderabad. Instead, she painted the parda gate of King Koti Palace, highlighting the stark contrast between its past as a royal residence and its present as a hospital. She explained, “When I first heard the theme, Charminar and similar landmarks immediately came to mind. But I thought, why only show beauty? Let’s delve deeper and reveal a bit of reality. This palace was where the last Nizam lived and died, so I felt it would be meaningful to depict its transformation.”

Hyderabad artists such as Nagesh Goud, Laxman Aelay, Aga Charya, Mohammed Osman, Priyanka Aelay, Tailor Srinivas, Bhaskara Rao Bocha, Danthuri Gayathri, Farhad Tamkanat, Glower S Paul, Jaya Baheti, Masuram Ravikanth, Sayam Bharath Yadav, Swati Rajadhyax, Thrigulla Murali, Vasu S Mandem and Pavan D Kumar contributed their unique perspectives on Hyderabad and Telangana. Additionally, artists like Afza Tamkanat, Kamlesh K Gandhi, Gnana, Vandana Kumari and others offered their own interpretations, providing Hyderabadis with fresh perspectives on their city.

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)