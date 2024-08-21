Five offbeat museums in India we bet you didn't know about

India, with its rich cultural heritage and history, is home to numerous museums. While some are world-renowned, others remain hidden gems, offering unique insights into the country’s diverse past and artistic legacy. Here are five lesser-known museums in India that house remarkable collections and stories waiting to be discovered.
Tucked away in the picturesque village of Stok near Leh in Ladakh, the Stok Palace Museum is a treasure trove of Ladakhi culture and history. Established in 1820 by King Tsepal Namgyal, the palace museum houses an impressive collection of royal artifacts, including ancient thangkas (Buddhist scroll paintings), ceremonial dresses and traditional jewellery. The museum also showcases a fascinating array of Buddhist relics, weapons and household items, providing a glimpse into the royal life of Ladakh’s erstwhile monarchy.
The Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in Delhi is dedicated to the life and legacy of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Housed in her former residence, the museum preserves the personal belongings, photographs and letters of Indira Gandhi, offering an intimate look into her life and career. The museum also features a section dedicated to her son, Rajiv Gandhi, showcasing his contributions to Indian politics and development.
One of the quirkiest museums in India, the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in Delhi offers an unusual yet fascinating exploration of the history of sanitation and toilets. Founded by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, the museum exhibits a rare collection of artifacts, pictures and objects detailing the evolution of toilets from ancient to modern times. The exhibits highlight the social, cultural and technological aspects of sanitation, promoting awareness and education about this essential yet often overlooked aspect of human life.
Located in the charming town of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, the Bhuri Singh Museum was established in 1908 by Raja Bhuri Singh. The museum is renowned for its extensive collection of Pahari miniatures, exquisite paintings that depict scenes from Hindu mythology and local folklore. Additionally, the museum houses a variety of ancient coins, historical documents and traditional costumes. The rich cultural heritage of the Chamba region is beautifully preserved and showcased in this hidden gem of a museum.
Situated in the heart of Mumbai, the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum is one of the city’s oldest museums, yet it remains lesser-known to many. Established in 1855, the museum boasts a diverse collection of artifacts that reflect Mumbai’s cultural and industrial history. Exhibits include intricate clay models, maps, photographs and decorative arts. The museum building itself is a masterpiece of Victorian architecture, with its grand interiors and detailed embellishments. A visit to the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum offers a captivating journey through the historical and artistic evolution of Mumbai.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)