Kalakriti Art Gallery presents ‘nature reimagined’ in Hyderabad

Art holds a special place in our lives, captivating us with the creativity that artists bring to their work. This time, Art Quotient at The Quorum has partnered with Hyderabad’s Kalakriti Art Gallery to showcase a collection titled Nature Reimagined. The exhibition features works by artists such as Dushyant Patel, Balaji Ponna, Manas Naskar, Manisha Agarwal, Om Soorya, Priyanka Aelay and SN Sujith, and will be on display until the end of September 25.

Priyanka Aelay, one of the artists present at the inauguration, shared insights into her work. She explained, “These pieces are very special to me because I recently completed my research. I hold a Doctorate in Film Studies and Visual Culture and focused on a folk story called Balanagama. This story is women-centric, with themes that resonate with the Ramayana but in a modern context. The plot mirrors the narrative of Sita being sent to the forest. In this series, I explore how the female protagonist looks to the male for rescue, with a focus on vibrant, surreal figures rather than human ones. I am drawn to the surreal, to parallel worlds where flora and fauna coexist. These works are part of that exploration. As women, there are often feelings we don’t express openly.”

She continued, “In one painting, there’s a monkey—a reimagining of Hanuman in another world, taking a moment for himself while searching for Sita. Another work from the Balanagama series portrays a parallel world where the story of Raavan unexpectedly intersects with that of Sita. What if, in this alternate reality, Sita fell for Raavan? The series delves into dense forests and personal, intricate moments.”

On the inspiration behind her artwork, Priyanka added, “The folk story was a significant inspiration, shaped by 7-8 years of research. I explored different mediums, including prose, poetry, films and the stories from Surabhi Theatre. The research and documentation were extensive, especially for these works.”

Rekha Lahoti, the owner of Kalakriti Art Gallery, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Amit. The Quorum is a space that values art as a catalyst for conversation. I believe art should speak to your soul, not just match your sofas or curtains. Amit’s curation for Nature Reimagined is exceptional, with pieces that offer varied and profound perspectives on nature.”

Amit Kumar Jain, the curator of Art Quotient from The Quorum, also spoke about the collaboration. “We keep our shows open for two months to give members ample time to explore the works. We’re also planning a talk during the curation of the show to encourage interaction and deeper understanding of the art on display.”