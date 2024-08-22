Threads of time: A celebration of tapestry and tradition in Chennai

Thirty-five years ago, Tasara was founded in Beypore, in Kozhikode, Kerala, with a vision — to bring pride back into the art of weaving. The weaving center’s first exhibition in Chennai was a huge success, marking a significant milestone in their journey. Now, after nearly three decades, it returns to Chennai through the international exhibition of tapestry and paintings.

“The first exhibition, held about 36 years ago at Alliance, marked a turning point in our history. It was a milestone, so returning to the same gallery after all these years feels significant. I’m eager to see how the city responds this time,” says artist and founder of Tasara, Vasudevan V.

The upcoming tapestry exhibition will feature a total of 36 artworks by Vasudevan, his sister, the late Santha KV, and brother, Balakrishnan KV.

The siblings are self-taught weavers who developed their own unique style of tapestry weaving, drawing inspiration from nature and using a technique distinct from the Western styles.

“Weaving is one of humanity’s oldest crafts, requiring little technology. You can start weaving on day one, but to master it, one lifetime isn’t enough. The message is simple — you can create beautiful things. And if you market them well, you can lead a happy life,” says Vasudevan, who does not believe in sending messages through individual pieces of art. According to him, the craft itself is the message.

Along with their exhibitions, workshops were also conducted to explore weaving and dyeing techniques from around the world. These workshops slowly started getting popular among textile artists globally who began visiting to learn new techniques and share their own. And this eventually led to the creation of Suthra.

“The key to preserving traditional crafts is ensuring they provide artisans with a comfortable life. To do this, we must push the boundaries of the medium and make it appealing to modern audiences. Tasara offers a nurturing environment and the infrastructure for anyone eager to learn and experiment,” says Vasudevan.

The forthcoming tapestry exhibition is also a testament to their contribution and passion towards the art and industry of weaving.

Along with the artworks, there will also be paintings by Akhilesh Verma, Pravin Kannanur, Bhagwan S. Chavan and others.The paintings were executed during a two-day international artists’ painting camp at Tasara, at the inauguration of the weaving workshop. This project is supported by Alliance Française of Madras.

The works displayed here are by international and national artists, who were a part of Suthra, the international residential textile workshop conducted from January 29th to March 3rd, 2024.

Exhibition from August 23 to September 6, 10 am to 6 pm.

At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

