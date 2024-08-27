Photowalks Hyderabad unveils photography exhibition

The photography exhibition organised by Photowalks Hyderabad held on August 24-25, 2024 was more than just a display of beautiful images; it was a heartfelt celebration of passion, creativity, and the unique stories behind each photograph. Organised by a closeknit community of photographers, led by Dr Naveen Janga, the event drew in a large crowd of participants and visitors, marking a significant milestone in the journey of this growing group.

Dr Naveen Janga, the founder of Photowalks Hyderabad, started this initiative to bring together people who share a deep love for photography. He explained, “When people walk alone with their cameras, they often face fears — whether it’s about interacting with strangers or worrying how others might perceive them. Photowalks help overcome these barriers by bringing photographers together in a supportive group.”

This sense of community not only helped participants overcome personal fears but also made the streets of Hyderabad feel more welcoming and familiar for photographers.

This year’s exhibition saw an overwhelming response, with more than 1,700 entries submitted across seven categories: architecture, black and white, landscape, mobile photography, street photography, portraits, and wildlife. The journey to the final exhibition was no easy feat. Out of the 261 photographs shortlisted, only 115 were chosen for display. The surge in entries, from just 800 last year, reflects the growing enthusiasm and participation within this community.

For many participants, like Pulichintha Sarika Reddy, this exhibition was a significant opportunity to share their work with a wider audience. Sarika, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, has developed a deep passion for photography over the years. “My passion for photography truly blossomed after I started following Naveen sir. Initially, I focused on mobile photography and often participated in photo walks. Over time, as my interest deepened, I invested in a camera, which I purchased during Holi. Photography allows me to express my creativity, and exhibiting my work has significantly increased my exposure to a wider audience,” she shared.

Organising an event of this scale wasn’t without its challenges. One of the hurdles was ensuring that photographers submitted their entries on time. As Dr Janga noted, many participants tend to wait until the last minute, which creates a rush to process the entries. But despite these challenges, the team managed to ensure that all the photographs were judged and displayed without a hitch. There were also some unexpected issues, like marks appearing on the frames at the last minute, which required a quick fix. Yet, none of these challenges dampened the spirit of the team.

The exhibition was a welcoming space for photographers of all skill levels. Dr Janga shared a touching story about a mother who submitted a photograph on behalf of her young son, a school student. Initially, there was some confusion about who had taken the picture. When it was revealed that the mother herself had captured the shot, her work was exhibited under her name. This story highlights the community’s commitment to encouraging hidden talents, even from those who might not consider themselves professional photographers.

As the Photowalks community continues to grow — now with over 500 members, up from just 50 in its early days — the impact of these initiatives is clear. These exhibitions provide a platform for photographers to showcase their work, and they inspire participants to keep exploring and refining their skills. Dr Naveen Janga captured this spirit perfectly, saying, “Photography is not just about technical skills; it’s about the passion and effort behind each shot. Every photograph has a story to tell, and it’s this storytelling that makes our exhibitions so special.”

The event was more than just an exhibition; it was a celebration of creativity, community, and the power of photography to capture moments that resonate deeply with people. For everyone involved, from the organisers to the participants, this exhibition was a reminder of why they fell in love with photography in the first place.