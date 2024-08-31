What if Heeramandi was reimagined in a South Indian aesthetic? Check out this amazing photoshoot!

What is the kind of research that went into coming up with these looks?

Creating a project that blends the cultural relevance of Heeramandi with South Indian elements required in-depth research and a thoughtful approach. This involved exploring the materials, colours, patterns and craftsmanship unique to both regions. The research that went into developing these looks was primarily focused on Heeramandi’s historical significance, which included understanding the art forms, music, dance and social dynamics, as well as analysing South Indian cultural and artistic traditions such as classical dances, carnatic music, traditional costumes and art forms such as Thanjavur paintings. Juxtaposing each of these, we finally reached a look that did justice to the concept, but paid enough respect to our South Indian culture.