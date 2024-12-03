A curtain raiser to designer Viraj Khanna’s upcoming art exhibition in Miami tomorrow

A

I am using various embroidery techniques that we often use for our clothing in India and telling different stories with it. I am commenting on our ‘social media’ curated lives. We live in a society where we are represented by images. The images we see of people on social media platforms depict only certain aspects of their lives usually. By working on those images and abstracting the faces I am bringing attention to the fact that those are curated lives and often not the reality. Comparison is natural among social groups… Earlier, the social groups would be small. Nowadays, the comparison among people is unlimited because of social media. There is so much research suggesting that this is quite unhealthy for people.