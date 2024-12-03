Traditional metal inlay techniques from India

Metal inlay techniques in India are a testament to the country’s rich artistic heritage, blending craftsmanship, aesthetics and innovation. These techniques involve embedding metals such as gold, silver, or brass into surfaces like wood, marble, or iron to create intricate designs, often reflecting India's cultural and artistic legacy.
One of the most renowned metal inlay traditions is Bidriware, originating in Bidar, Karnataka. This art form involves inlaying silver on a blackened zinc and copper alloy base. The process begins with casting the base metal into a desired shape, followed by engraving intricate patterns onto its surface. Fine silver wires or sheets are then meticulously hammered into these grooves. The piece is polished and oxidised using a special soil found only in Bidar, giving it its signature black hue that contrasts strikingly with the silver inlay.
Another exquisite example is Pietra Dura, or marble inlay work, prominent in Agra. This technique gained prominence during the Mughal era, with the Taj Mahal standing as a monumental testament. Artisans carve grooves into white marble, into which semi-precious stones like lapis lazuli, onyx and malachite are inlaid, forming breathtaking floral and geometric designs. While not strictly metallic, this technique often incorporates gilding for an added touch of opulence.
In Rajasthan, Jadau work showcases a different facet of metal inlay. Often associated with jewellery, this method involves embedding uncut diamonds, emeralds and rubies into a gold base. The surface is meticulously carved and the stones are set without adhesives, relying on the precision of the metalwork to hold them in place.
Koftgari, a metal inlay technique used on weaponry, is another traditional craft. Originating in Rajasthan, this technique involves inlaying gold or silver wire into iron or steel. Weapons like swords and daggers were adorned with intricate floral or geometric patterns, making them as much symbols of artistry as of power.
The enduring appeal of these techniques lies in their blend of traditional craftsmanship and timeless beauty. Artisans continue to innovate within these forms, adapting them for contemporary applications like furniture, jewellery and décor, ensuring the legacy of India’s metal inlay techniques thrives in the modern world.