Traditional metal inlay techniques from India

Metal inlay techniques in India are a testament to the country’s rich artistic heritage, blending craftsmanship, aesthetics and innovation. These techniques involve embedding metals such as gold, silver, or brass into surfaces like wood, marble, or iron to create intricate designs, often reflecting India's cultural and artistic legacy.

One of the most renowned metal inlay traditions is Bidriware, originating in Bidar, Karnataka. This art form involves inlaying silver on a blackened zinc and copper alloy base. The process begins with casting the base metal into a desired shape, followed by engraving intricate patterns onto its surface. Fine silver wires or sheets are then meticulously hammered into these grooves. The piece is polished and oxidised using a special soil found only in Bidar, giving it its signature black hue that contrasts strikingly with the silver inlay.

Another exquisite example is Pietra Dura, or marble inlay work, prominent in Agra. This technique gained prominence during the Mughal era, with the Taj Mahal standing as a monumental testament. Artisans carve grooves into white marble, into which semi-precious stones like lapis lazuli, onyx and malachite are inlaid, forming breathtaking floral and geometric designs. While not strictly metallic, this technique often incorporates gilding for an added touch of opulence.