A dive into the hidden world of navroze

The walls of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad displayed something the world had never seen before — the hidden world of Navroze Contractor, a cinematographer fondly known as ‘NC’.

The photographs weren’t just pictures but glimpses of life, capturing the essence of people, places, and passion. ‘Photography strictly prohibited’, curated by Anuj Ambalal, Himanshu Panchal, and Sanjiv Shah as part of the Indian Photo Festival, felt like opening a treasure chest of memories belonging to someone who had quietly kept the pictures to himself for decades — just like the man behind the camera.

“Navroze was a man of many interests — his love for jazz, motorcycles, and traditional sports was as infectious as his personality. But this retrospective exhibit revealed another dimension of his world, which is his love for people,” said filmmaker Deepa Dhanraj.

From candid frames of jazz musicians and Kushti Akhadas in Dharwar to intimate portraits of people from various walks of life, the photographs on display told a story of empathy and understanding.

Walking through the gallery felt like stepping into NC’s mind. The images seemed alive, whispering tales of their subjects. The jazzy melodies accompanying black-and-white portraits of musicians transported spectators to dimly lit concert halls.

The monochrome shots of Kushti wrestlers exuded strength and culture, grounding the viewer in tradition. And the most striking aspect — his interest in people — came to life in frames that had never been shown to the public until now.

These photos carried an intimacy that made the exhibit feel like an invitation into NC’s private world. “He had a unique gift of connecting with people of all ages and across societal divides. He loved observing, meeting, and talking to people, even when he wasn’t shooting,” mentioned Sanjiv Shah in the note.

The photographs were carefully selected from a collection of over 20,000 images — spanning six decades — which were finally digitised after much persuasion.

Sanjiv noted, “Other than the jazz photographs and a smaller set of Kushti Akhada pictures, none of his other work had been shown publicly. It was only in the last few years that he agreed to digitise his analogue images, allowing them to be curated and exhibited.”

Despite his incredible talent, it’s surprising that NC never pursued photography as a career. “Except for a brief stint with the Ford Foundation in the late 1960s, he was never a photographer in the classical sense.

Other than photographing jazz musicians for over three decades, he rarely pursued any subject or story in depth,” said Sanjiv. “For him, the camera was an extension of his eye — a way to document the world as he saw it, without the need to share it with anyone,” he further added.

This exhibition wasn’t just about photographs; it was about Navroze’s unique perspective on life. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life shone through in every frame. His portraits, especially of everyday people or the underprivileged, carried a rare warmth and dignity.

It wasn’t just a showcase of his work; it was a heartfelt tribute to the man himself. As Sanjiv Shah put it, these images weren’t merely about sharing Navroze’s talent — they were a way to understand the person he was.

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya



