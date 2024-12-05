This upcoming exhibition explores displacement and identity through art

The exhibition Unhoming: Fragile Belonging opens on December 9, 2024, at Exhibit 320 in New Delhi, offering a profound exploration of themes surrounding displacement, systemic violence, and the multifaceted concept of home. Curated by Deeksha Nath, the exhibition brings together works from a diverse group of artists, including Zarina Hashmi, Nilima Sheikh, B.V. Suresh, Praneet Soi, Martand Khosla, Sumakshi Singh, Remen Chopra W. Van Der Vaart, Vishwa Shroff, Vikrant Bhise, Deepak Kumar, and Sareena Khemka.

Through a variety of mediums such as paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, and installations, the exhibition reflects on the human experience of being uprooted, exploring the loss not only of physical shelter but also of memory, identity, and a sense of belonging. These works illuminate the socio-political structures that perpetuate marginalisation and exclusion, addressing the lived realities of refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers in a fragmented world.

The term "unhoming" serves as a central theme, evoking the emotional and psychological rupture that occurs when individuals are forcibly disconnected from their roots and communities. The exhibition places this concept in the context of global crises, such as the ongoing conflict in Gaza, drawing attention to the human cost of forced migration and systemic violence.

The artwork featured in the exhibition underscores the universal complexities of home. For instance, Zarina Hashmi’s Delhi Series transforms maps into poetic reflections on partition and rootlessness, while Vishwa Shroff’s Night Window, Early Morning captures the quiet intimacy of personal spaces. Sareena Khemka’s Landscape of Loss and Belonging meditates on the transitory nature of urban landscapes, and B.V. Suresh’s Red Canvas explores themes of unrest and the symbolic resonance of land. Vikrant Bhise’s works highlight resistance and resilience, spotlighting systemic injustices and collective struggles.

Curator Deeksha Nath emphasises the layered meanings of home: “This exhibition challenges a simplistic understanding of ‘home.’ It unpacks its dimensions—as identity, memory, culture—and examines how its absence redefines the human experience. The artists’ perspectives collectively create a critical dialogue that resonates deeply with the pressing issues of our time.”

The exhibition invites viewers to critically engage with the marginalisation of displaced individuals, urging reflection on societal structures and the privileges many take for granted. By focusing on the fragility of belonging, Unhoming: Fragile Belonging aims to evoke empathy and provoke thought about the shared human experience of displacement, challenging audiences to reconsider their role in a world where the right to a home remains elusive for many.