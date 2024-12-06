What we loved about the immersive displays at ‘Journeying Across The Himalayas’

From folk to fabric

Curated by Ikshit Pande alongside contributors such as Dr Monisha Ahmed, The WoolKnitters, Aagor and others, this section narrates myths, legends, and folktales, serving as living documents of the land and its people.

We were mesmerised by the tedious display of hyper-local indigenous weaves from various communities inhabiting the nine Himalayan regions and the folklore associated with each of the complex weaves.

Take this beautiful folklore, for example, where the origins of weaving in Ladakh have been traced back to a lama teaching the female demons, who turned into women, how to weave to prevent them from turning into demons again. Incredible though it sounds, the weaving practice among Ladakhi women has continued for generations around this story so that they stay away from evil ways. We were struck by the amazing Ladakhi woven wonder in monochromes where the weaves painstakingly display the harsh Ladakhi life through beautifully etched-out tents with yak horns guarding the entry to the tents, and pens for their cattle, sprouting up alongside the rivers and mountains crisscrossing the region.

In Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti, however, weaving is hailed as a visual art telling stories of people and their communities, connecting to the world around them. Since it's a complex and fragile work requiring dexterity and discipline, in ancient Buddhist belief, the weaver is akin to a problem solver. We also learnt about the very simple yet hardy Loi fabric, usually, gent's shawls in shades of earthy browns, snow whites, and muted greys made with handspun wool that's worn by the local shepherds. It has its origin in mountain-dwelling communities and is a mark of respect and affection and often gifted to a guest as a gesture of warmth.

We were also impressed by the exquisite Changra shawl designed by Jenny Housego and handcrafted and handspun by Kashmir Loom that celebrates the enduring connection between Ladakh and Kashmir. Drawing its name from the Changra pashmina goat and Changthang plateau, this piece reflects the interdependence of these regions through livestock rearing, fibre trade and weaving.