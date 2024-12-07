This poignant tribute to the artistic journey of artist JMS Mani is on at NGMA

The exhibition is thematically rich, encompassing various series that reflect Mani’s evolution as an artist — from early still life to more abstract expressions in his later works. The Bohr series stands out for its intricate use of metaphors and character-driven narratives, showcasing Mani’s growth beyond mere decoration into thoughtful storytelling through art. Moreover, Mani’s mastery of different techniques — ranging from printmaking to reverse painting — demonstrates his commitment to exploring diverse mediums while maintaining emotional authenticity in his work. The exhibition perfectly captures his use of each technique to express different emotions, making it not only a visual display but also a deeply emotional experience.

INR 20. On till December 15. At National Gallery of Modern Art, Vasanth Nagar.

Wriiten by: Pramiti Digra

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress