This poignant tribute to the artistic journey of artist JMS Mani is on at NGMA

The Namma Mestru exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art is a poignant tribute to the artistic journey of JMS Mani, a prominent figure in contemporary Indian art. Curated with meticulous attention to detail, the exhibition not only showcases Mani’s prolific body of work but also breathes life into it. The title Namma Mestru, which translates to Our Teacher, serves as a metaphorical representation of Mani’s journey from a student to a teacher and later the principal at Ken School of Arts. The curators of the exhibition Darshan Kumar YU and Amrutha R emphasise that this exhibition is not merely a retrospective; it is a celebration of Mani’s contribution to contemporary modern art. “When we started conceiving this exhibition, we realised there is a force behind it and that is Namma Mestru. This exhibition reflects on what happens after someone departs; it’s about representation of their legacy,” notes Darshan.
The process of curating this extensive exhibition was fraught with challenges, particularly regarding space constraints and the sheer volume of artwork produced by Mani throughout his career — over a thousand pieces were considered for display. The curators aimed to present a diverse range of works that go beyond Mani’s well-known Badami series, which is often viewed through a commercial lens. The selection of the pieces was akin to a -treasure hunt, revealing new styles and series with each exploration of Mani’s studio. This hands-on approach allowed uncovering lesserknown works that showcase Mani’s versatility and depth as an artist. “It was a treasure for us, as we started digging new styles would show up. That’s how we came across the Bohr series, the prints and collages he used his own prints to make. He experimented with his own styles, something very unique,” shares Amrutha.
The exhibition is thematically rich, encompassing various series that reflect Mani’s evolution as an artist — from early still life to more abstract expressions in his later works. The Bohr series stands out for its intricate use of metaphors and character-driven narratives, showcasing Mani’s growth beyond mere decoration into thoughtful storytelling through art. Moreover, Mani’s mastery of different techniques — ranging from printmaking to reverse painting — demonstrates his commitment to exploring diverse mediums while maintaining emotional authenticity in his work. The exhibition perfectly captures his use of each technique to express different emotions, making it not only a visual display but also a deeply emotional experience.
