Reimagining faces and histories: Chennai hosts portraiture exhibit

Portraiture is one of the oldest and most powerful art forms, offering a window into human emotions, history, and identity. However, for Jaiveer Johal, a passionate collector, portraiture is much more than a part of his extensive collection of classical, modern, and contemporary Indian art — it is a gateway to understanding history and society, a way to explore how society and culture have evolved over time.

Avtar Foundation for the Arts, founded by Jaiveer, aims to promote modern and contemporary South Asian visual arts in Chennai. Named after Jaiveer’s mother, Avtar Johal, the foundation seeks to bring top-quality art to the city, support talented local artists, and connect them with art patrons. It is now coming up with its debut exhibition, Untitled: Portraiture through the Avtar Collection, that delves into the enduring appeal of portraiture.

“For me the portrait is a portal — it allows us to access another world, not only in the sense of harking back in time but also the internal world of the painter and his subject. It allows us to peel the layers of persona, personality and appearances and study the politics, ethics and social mores of the subject,” says Jaiveer