Art

This New Delhi exhibition revives the idea of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

The unique exhibition is on display till January 2025
This New Delhi exhibition revives the idea of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Reviving the old meaning of a ‘cabinet’, which stood for a room full of unique objects is ‘The Princely Cabinet’ exhibition by Ojas Art in New Delhi. It showcases museum-worthy items ranging from textiles, sculptures to paintings and maps across various genres, for the first time.  The over 100 objects include embroideries like the phulkaris from Punjab; German lace pichwai; visual art by Balu Lal Joshi, Sohan Qadri and others; a selection of furniture from Konyak or Wancho tribes; jewellery boxes and more, which are not to be missed.

This New Delhi exhibition revives the idea of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Abstraction of a lost master rediscovered

What: Princely Cabinet

Where: Ojas Art, New Delhi

When: till 12 January 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Mondays closed)

Art
New Delhi
art exhibition

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com