This New Delhi exhibition revives the idea of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

Reviving the old meaning of a ‘cabinet’, which stood for a room full of unique objects is ‘The Princely Cabinet’ exhibition by Ojas Art in New Delhi. It showcases museum-worthy items ranging from textiles, sculptures to paintings and maps across various genres, for the first time. The over 100 objects include embroideries like the phulkaris from Punjab; German lace pichwai; visual art by Balu Lal Joshi, Sohan Qadri and others; a selection of furniture from Konyak or Wancho tribes; jewellery boxes and more, which are not to be missed.