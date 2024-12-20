Artist Adip Dutta’s work at the ongoing Bengal Biennale displays the organic nature of art

A

Three sets of my works are being presented as a composite whole. These works have been made at different points of time. Yet when placed together, they get into a dialogue with each other. It was interesting for me to see how a body of work that had come up as a response to a situation connects to other works pulled from different frames of time. The very organic nature of the practice gets emphasised, and it generates new narratives. A set of ten drawings (simulating archaeological plates of excavation sites), titled Ruptures, a metal cast of a tree trunk (presented as an object from any natural history museum) titled Vestige, and sculptural objects based on boring tools (appearing as ethnographic objects) constitute the presentation at the Biennale. It has been titled Archaeology of the Present: Traces and Transformations. All three works relate to my engagements with the spaces of the city (here, the construction sites), labour, tools, etc., against the backdrop of the idea of topography in general, forming the area of my enquiry regarding history and its continuity in the form of a claim concerning ‘the past as alive.’