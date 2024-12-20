Artist Vibhor Sogani on his work at the ongoing Amsterdam Light Festival
Artist and designer Vibhor Sogani known for his experimental public installation art loves moulding steel, brass, copper, bronze, stone and a variety of mixed media to come up with something that has an imposing artistic language of its own. This year, Vibhor returns to the 13th edition of Amsterdam Light Festival (ALF) for the second consecutive time with Deepam. Among the 27 stunning installations that are currently being displayed, Vibhor’s Deepam is an ethereal tribute to Diwali and the universal power of light.
To mark this milestone, Vibhor Sogani has created this unique sculptural piece that captures the timeless beauty of ritual and light. Inspired by the flickering oil lamps that define India’s Festival of Lights, Deepam transforms the Herengracht canal into a shimmering symphony of hope and renewal. With 70 handcrafted lanterns in polished brass spread across 100 meters of the canal, Vibhor’s vision beautifully bridges the intimate warmth of tradition with the grandeur of Amsterdam’s festive celebrations.
The handcrafted lanterns invite light and positivity into personal spaces, with controlled undulations designed to enhance the amber flame’s dance and magnify the reflections from the surrounding ambiance.
We speak to Vibhor about the same.
Your latest installation, Deepam, truly beholds the Indian heritage of rituals and culture. What stoked the idea of Deepam in it?
The idea of Deepam was sparked by a memory from my daily life. My mother lighting a diya every evening, a simple yet profound ritual of spreading warmth and positivity. At first, I thought I wasn’t connected to rituals, but this act was so embedded in my surroundings that it felt natural. Translating this tradition into an installation came naturally when I thought of the traditional floating diyas on Indian river ghats. The goal was to take this deeply personal yet universal ritual and create something large-scale, celebrating Indian culture internationally.
What is the kind of reactions you are receiving to the artwork?
The reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. People weren’t expecting such a tangible and relatable depiction of a ritual. It’s not an abstract work it connects immediately. The floating lights evoke memories of places like Haridwar and Varanasi for those familiar with them, while others are drawn closer, curious to explore the reflections and symbolism. What I loved most was how the installation worked even in the daytime, under Amsterdam skies, maintaining its ethereal charm.
How did you ensure that the floating brass lanterns don’t drift away with the wind?
Drifting wasn’t a major issue because we created an underwater framework to hold the lanterns in place. The challenge lay in accommodating the canal’s water-level fluctuations of 12–15 inches. For this, ALF designed an underwater framework along with a telescopic system with buoyancy that allowed the lanterns to move up and down gracefully without showing the underlying structure. It was a collaborative effort with the Amsterdam team, combining their technical expertise with my artistic vision.
Tell us how long it took for you to build the lanterns?
It was a long and intricate process. The ideation phase took about three months post-selection. The experimentation perfecting the floating mechanism and developing the flame-like light lasted six to seven months. This was a collaborative effort with the ALF team. Building the lanterns was a parallel effort, bringing the total time to nearly a year. It was an intense but rewarding journey.
What inspires you as an artist?
Inspiration comes to me from context, whether it’s the environment, a theme, or even a word. Nature is a constant source of ideas for me, as is the dialogue between my thoughts and the broader themes I engage with. The journey from a fleeting idea to a tangible creation is what excites me most.
As a sculptor and an artist, what materials do you love working with? How much do you think contemporary art has evolved over the years? Which artists’ works, past and present, inspire you?
I love working with metals - stainless steel, brass, copper, and corten steel. Each material has its own charm and possibilities. Contemporary art has evolved tremendously, especially with the advent of installations. Earlier, art forms were more rigid like sculptures, paintings, etc. Now, installations allow for limitless expression, merging materials, lights, and even concepts like interactivity. As for inspiration, I don’t focus on individual artists but rather on the work itself. That said, Richard Serra’s mastery and innovation in sculptural forms stand out for me.
You have completed 25 years in the world of art. Your reflections and learnings?
It’s been an exciting journey. Every day brings a new challenge, and I’ve grown by embracing them. I’ve allowed myself to drift, to explore diverse contexts from cruises to cityscapes and it has kept the work fresh. Simplicity, I’ve learned, often holds the most power. Today, when I create something simple yet striking, I feel immense satisfaction. As an artist, the journey gets more thrilling as you mature, break preconceived notions, and gain the confidence to push boundaries.
Your upcoming projects?
I’m working on several exciting projects, including large-scale installations for museums and cityscapes abroad. While I can’t share specifics, these projects involve experimenting with new techniques and materials. What excites me most is the chance to create work that interacts with a diverse public audience, sparking different perspectives and emotions
Amsterdam Light Festival is on till January 19, 2025