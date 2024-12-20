Exclusive: Shalini Passi on launching an iconic piece by Salvador Dalí in Mumbai

Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium recently introduced a remarkable addition to its collection of iconic art — Salvador Dalí’s celebrated bronze sculpture, Cosmic Rhinoceros. The piece was launched by Gayatri Ruia and art connoisseur Shalini Passi of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives fame. An artist and art curator herself, we caught up with her to chat about the sculpture, her love for Salvador Dalí, her upcoming art projects and lots more…
Salvador Dalí is an art legend. How fond of his work are you and how do you feel about being called to Mumbai to unveil this iconic bronze sculpture?
Salvador Dalí has always been a monumental influence in the art world and on me personally. His surrealist approach defies time and speaks to the boundless nature of creativity. Being invited to unveil his bronze sculpture Cosmic Rhinoceros in Mumbai by my friend Gayatri Ruia, is both an honour and a deeply moving experience. It’s a celebration of how art transcends geography and era, connecting us all.
As an art collector and as an artist yourself, what does this mean to you?
This moment symbolises the dialogue between being a creator and a curator. As a collector, I cherish moments when I can preserve the legacy of monumental art for future generations. As an artist, Dalí’s genius reminds me to embrace the unconventional, the dreamlike, and the fearless in my own work.
Post the show, has Mumbai become dearer to Delhi’s OG Queen?
I’m still a Delhi girl at heart, but Mumbai’s love for art, its vibrant pace and its warmth have deepened my connection to it.
You are literally India’s favourite icon now – how does that feel?
It’s humbling and heartwarming. I’ve always aimed to be authentic in my pursuits, whether through art, fashion, or my work at MASH (My Art Shalini). To be seen and appreciated for that is truly special. It inspires me and is like the wind below my wings.
Since you can now use this influence to promote anything – what are the causes you’d root for with your fans?
Art education and preservation would be top priorities. I want to ensure younger generations have access to and appreciation for the arts. Additionally, promoting UNICEF India’s endeavours to foster the growth and development of underprivileged children has been a cause that is very close to my heart. The entire proceedings from my television debut in Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives on Netflix was donated to UNICEF India to further their joint mission of enhancing childcare missions in Purnea, Bihar – and I would like to encourage all those who are able to support this noble cause.
Tell us about your other inspirations from the world of art?
My current inspirations include Louise Bourgeois, Anish Kapoor, Yayoi Kusama, Subodh Gupta, Marina Abramović, Damien Hirst, Bharti Kher, Olafur Eliasson, Ai Weiwei and Takashi Murakami. Their works challenge boundaries, explore identity and innovate with both thought and material.
Managing an art collector lifestyle and being an artist too – how do you bring it all together? Any fitness secrets that you’d like to share? Mental or physical?
Balance is key. I dedicate time to mindfulness practices like meditation and yoga to stay mentally centered. Physically, I focus on pilates and maintaining a healthy, nutrient-rich diet. For me, art itself is a meditative process — it keeps my mind active and my spirit energised.
If given the chance to change one thing in the world right now, what would it be and why?
I would try to solve conflicts which have been going on in countries for centuries and make this world a peaceful place to live.
