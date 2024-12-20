Exclusive: Shalini Passi on launching an iconic piece by Salvador Dalí in Mumbai

Salvador Dalí is an art legend. How fond of his work are you and how do you feel about being called to Mumbai to unveil this iconic bronze sculpture?

Salvador Dalí has always been a monumental influence in the art world and on me personally. His surrealist approach defies time and speaks to the boundless nature of creativity. Being invited to unveil his bronze sculpture Cosmic Rhinoceros in Mumbai by my friend Gayatri Ruia, is both an honour and a deeply moving experience. It’s a celebration of how art transcends geography and era, connecting us all.