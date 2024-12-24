Astonishing world of art, artists

Hyderabad witnessed an influx of artists from across India this year. The reason? Exhibitions! The many large-scale exhibitions curated by the artists themselves became the talk of the town, bolstered by the city’s ever-growing list of exciting new venues.

Among the most astonishing events this year, a few stood out: The NEWS Art Festival, curated by Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Laxman Aelay, and Manvinder Dawer; Affordable Art India’s southern debut in Hyderabad; and the centrepiece of it all — The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience.

Places like Quorum and Rangbhoomi became buzzing hubs for art enthusiasts. CE spoke with the curators and founders behind these events to dive into their experience of bringing this creative energy to Hyderabad.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience

Nikhil Chinapa, curator and brand ambassador for the exhibit

Immersive experiences like The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience are instrumental in democratising art and making it accessible to a wider audience. They attract people who might hesitate to enter a museum or an art gallery.

Watching art enthusiasts — young and old – and Van Gogh newbies lose themselves in Van Gogh’s artistic brilliance and vivid colours, brought to life via pioneering 22k projection, was immensely satisfying in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. Hyderabad is a very important cultural centre, and we were confident that an immersive experience like this would be greatly appreciated by audiences here. We are working on taking this to other cities in 2025.

Rangbhoomi

Jay Jha and Preksha, founders of Rangbhoomi

The start of 2024 has been nothing short of magical for Rangbhoomi. When we lost our previous space, we were devastated. Rangbhoomi was more than a venue — it was a dream, a community, and a home for artists. But we knew we had to rebuild, not just for us but for everyone who believed in what Rangbhoomi stands for. It wasn’t easy, but we poured everything into creating something even better — a traditional yet well-equipped space where every artist, whether established or new, could find a stage to shine.

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya