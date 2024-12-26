This new textile exhibition at MAP Bengaluru takes you on a journey where art, history and culture are shared between India and Sri Lanka

Could you elaborate on the significance of the title? Why focus on the colours chay red and ferrous black?

I spent some time taking a closer look at the textiles, to assess the condition, materiality and visuals. During this process, we noticed that most of the textiles had a dominance of red and black. These colours signify the aesthetic affinity of the Sri Lankan market, which helped us identify the textiles that will be displayed in the exhibition. If you take a closer look at Sri Lankan art in general, the colours red and black are quite prominent. This might be due to the availability of botanical and mineral resources. Chay root dye, a natural red colourant obtained from the chay plant (oldenlandia umbellata), has been used in textiles like kalamkari since the seventeenth century. The dye’s vibrant red hue comes from alizarin in the bark, extracted by boiling the root with alkali, while the cloth is treated with alum as a mordant. The Sri Lankan chay root was known to be of superlative quality. With the help of the calcium-rich water found in the northern part of the island, the Sri Lankan dyers produced the brightest and deepest shades of red. The term ‘ferrous’ in dyeing refers to dyes containing iron. To achieve a deep black colour, base cotton cloth is treated with myrobalan (terminalia chebula), a tropical fruit rich in tannins.