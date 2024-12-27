Paris-based artist Avijit Ghosh shares how he keeps Bengal’s traditional art form alive through his works

Artist Avijit Ghosh’s love for art and his resolve to propagate Bengal’s indigenous art form and culture in Paris—where he has resided and worked for the past 12 years—is contagious. Ghosh carries within himself the heritage of Bengal’s rich art world, which he attempts to blend seamlessly with Western themes making it more relatable to his French and European audience. His paintings see a mix of cultures, and through his work for the past 10 years, Avijit has also helped forge a stronger cultural bond between France and India. Hence, it’s not surprising to see icons of Indian and European history and culture like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Ma Sarada, Gautam Buddha, Joan of Arc, Queen Elizabeth 1, and Mother Mary sharing space in one of his works, while Jesus Christ and Lord Krishna are seen together in another painting.

A student of Kala Bhavana in Visva Bharati and a postgraduate in textile design from NIFT, Avijit loves taking local Indian art and craft, folklores and rituals to a global platform and that's the reason why every year he brings along his foreign friends to his ancestral village home to witness Durga Puja. Having showcased his works at the Embassy of India in Paris, UNESCO Paris, several town halls, Cannes Film Festival, Cabaret Sauvage, and Paris night markets, and recent collaboration with Paris Olympic 2024, Avijit has carved a niche for himself in the world of French art. Needless to say, we didn’t miss the opportunity to catch up with him when he was in Kolkata to showcase his latest work on Indo-French special confluence aptly called Gangaa and Seine organised by Alliance Française du Bengale. Avijit spoke at length about what stokes his art and how he strives to preserve the heritage of Bengal and take it to a foreign audience.