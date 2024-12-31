This New Delhi exhibition engages the audience through memory, imagination and nostalgia

Get ready to trigger your memories, imagination and nostalgia as you walk into Latitude 28’s latest exhibition titled - Retrospective Analysis of Memory, Figment, and Nostalgia. The art exhibition features the works of three artists – Ekta Singha, Madhav Vyas and Mansoor N. Mansoori where one can visualize the result of fragmented memories and its influence on cultural and personal narratives. While Ekta explores the emotional side of memory as she dissolves the thin line between the past and the present; Madhav Vyas harps on painting and photography which explores the dynamism of memory. Mansoor, on the other hand uses the digital and sculptural medium to delve deeper into the transient character of memory.

What: Retrospective Analysis of Memory, Figment, and Nostalgia

Where: Gallery LATITUDE 28, New Delhi

When: till January 18, 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Sundays closed)