The theatrical aspect of everyday objects finds a voice in Subodh Gupta’s new works

“It looks a bit like an African mask. So here I am thinking of this mask, the struggle of the cobbler’s life and Dhoomil’s poem—all of them come together to create this work of art,” he shares. The artwork is part of the exhibition titled A Small Village, Around the Corner, Up in a Mountain, where the contemporary artist has put together some of his works created in the last few years including paintings, sculptures and wall reliefs. The artist who received his BFA in Painting from the College of Art in Patna (1983-1988), is known for transforming icons of everyday life into intricate artworks-cum-commentary reflecting on the transformation of the economic and cultural Indian landscape.