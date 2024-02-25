Walk This Way: Heritage enthusiast Mudar Patherya paints pavements in Kolkata

The heritage enthusiast got as many as 11 sponsors from different walks of life for the initiative. Patherya had earlier set up an NGO called Kolkata Gives, which mobilised nearly 100 million in cash and kind during the pandemic. Asked why he is one of the few educated Indians to have a social sensibility, he says that the middle class has an inside-outside paradox. “They spend lakhs, even crores to ensure that the inside of their homes look beautiful. But if you ask them to give a `100 donation to clean up the pavements, they will say no. You have to redefine me and mine. You live in the city and the city should live inside you,” he says emphatically.