CIMA concludes 30th Anniversary with spectacular exhibitions

The exhibition not only highlights artworks by artists across generations but also traces the evolution of art across India. Artworks by over 50 artists including Bikash Bhattacharjee, Shobha Broota, Jitish Kallat, Sudhir Patwardhan, Arpita Singh, K G Subramanyan, and more will be on display. The diversity of artworks spans across the veterans to the emerging artists. The exhibit also includes a unique musical excerpt from Satyajit Ray’s Goopie Gayen Bagha Baen based on the novel by his grandfather Upendra Kishore Ray Choudhuri.