CIMA concludes 30th Anniversary with spectacular exhibitions

The Center of International Modern Art (CIMA) is all set to bring the curtains down for the celebrations of their three-decade long journey through an exhibition titled Fantastic Realities and Beyond. The show is set to take place at the Visual Arts Gallery from February 29 to March 10, 2024 in New Delhi and April 26- May 25, 2024 at CIMA in Kolkata.
The exhibition not only highlights artworks by artists across generations but also traces the evolution of art across India. Artworks by over 50 artists including Bikash Bhattacharjee, Shobha Broota, Jitish Kallat, Sudhir Patwardhan, Arpita Singh, K G Subramanyan, and more will be on display. The diversity of artworks spans across the veterans to the emerging artists. The exhibit also includes a unique musical excerpt from Satyajit Ray’s Goopie Gayen Bagha Baen based on the novel by his grandfather Upendra Kishore Ray Choudhuri.
Director Rakhi Sarkar mentions, “As CIMA completes three decades, we aim to revisit earlier concerns and pose new questions, broadening the cultural spectrum for the current generation. This exhibition is an opportunity for today’s youth to witness and experience the evolving visual history that shapes and unravels new territories.”
CIMA was established in 1993 with a vision to redefine the way artistic boundaries were perceived. It grew on to become a platform for Indian artists to showcase their brilliance. Over the years CIMA has had a pivotal role in structuring the way Indian art narrative is formulated. It has challenged conventions and also pushed the boundaries of creative expression.