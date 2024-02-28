Traditional Buddhist art displays at Affordable Art Show

In what seems to the a unique and colourful exhibition seeped in heritage and traditional art, 13 Thangka’s, the traditional art form of Ladakh, himachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be on display at the Affordable Art Show curated by Srila Chatterjee, founder of Baro Market. These exhibits pave the way for the audience to understand and soak in the rich tapestry of Tibetan Buddhist culture and art.
Chatterjee comments, “Our Affordable Art Show is a real celebration of art of every kind, breaking the barriers that have been created between styles and genres, encouraging people to discover and enjoy their own reactions to what they see. We love telling stories about the artists and their art, we are happy to help people choose pieces for themselves and try to take away the fear and hesitancy so many have when they hear the term “art”!”
Thangka’s are rendered on cotton or silk appliqué and offer a glimpse into the ancient wall mural in Buddhism. Each Thangka is mounted on ornate silk textiles which serve as reminders of Chinese scroll arts. They bear narratives of tales from the life of Buddha, Buddhist deities, scene of Buddhist lives or even encompass mandala art which serve as a tool for spiritual guidance. At the show itself, an expert from Leh will provide further insights into the artworks.
“As a bonus, we also have added a Baro Market Pop Up downstairs of the gallery, full of some of our most loved brands, bringing to Juhu for the first time a real hands-on experience of everything from the Baro Market world that is handmade, craft based, beautifully designed and original”, she added further.
What: Affordable Art Show
When: March 1- 3, 2024
Where: Armaan Bungalow, Juhu, Mumbai 400049
Timings: 11 am to 7 pm