Emami Art hosts an art exhibition by Arindam Chatterjee

Emami Art is back with yet another interesting exhibition, this time by Kolkata-based artist Arindam Chatterjee. Titled, Not a Dream, Not Peace, Not Love, it is a collection of his recent works between 2017 to 2023, which are on display. The well- known painter has a notable body of work which is highly experimental and critical at times reflecting the fragileness in mindless violence or repression. Art lovers can definitely drop by and take a look at the display which have selections from the artist’s works, most of which are on first-time display.