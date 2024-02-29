Emami Art hosts an art exhibition by Arindam Chatterjee

Art

Emami Art is back with yet another interesting exhibition, this time by Kolkata-based artist Arindam Chatterjee. Titled, Not a Dream, Not Peace, Not Love, it is a collection of his recent works between 2017 to 2023, which are on display. The well- known painter has a notable body of work which is highly experimental and critical at times reflecting the fragileness in mindless violence or repression. Art lovers can definitely drop by and take a look at the display which have selections from the artist’s works, most of which are on first-time display.

What: Not a Dream, Not Peace, Not Love Recent works by Arindam Chatterjee 

When: till April 6, 2024 (Sundays closed)

Where: Emami Art, 5th Floor, Kolkata   

Timing: 11am- 7pm

