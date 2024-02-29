Renowned city-based artiste Ranjani Sivakumar is ready to enthrall music lovers with the essence of Carnatic music

In the enchanting world of classical music, where every note is a story and every melody a journey, there’s a unique charm in experiencing it live, in an intimate setting. It’s not just about the music; it’s about the connection, the interaction, and the shared experience that makes it truly memorable. This is the essence of a baithak, a sit-down gathering where music lovers come together to immerse themselves in the soulful renditions by a talented artiste, and perhaps even engage in conversations about the art form. City-based artiste, Ranjani Sivakumar is gearing up to captivate music enthusiasts at an upcoming baithak, being organised by Urban Baithak, an initiative by Deepa Ranjan and Harini Rao, dedicated to fostering a deeper connection with classical music. A virtuoso in Carnatic music, Ranjani is renowned for her mellifluous voice and her ability to forge a wonderful bond between her audience and the art form. Her journey in the realm of classical music has been enriched by her gurus — Seeta Narayanan, flutist NS Srinivasan, Chetalapati Balasubramaniam, a n d Dr Pantula Rama, each of whom has significantly contributed to her musical journey and shaped her unique musical identity. As she prepares to grace the baithak with her presence, we had the privilege of catching up with Ranjani to delve deeper into her craft and the essence of this intimate musical gathering.

What are you planning to perform at the baithak?

The upcoming baithak themed Melody hai chocolate, will delve into the essence of melody in music. Various musical compositions evoke different feelings and emotions. I’ll explore this through my music presentations in a dialogue with the audience. I plan to use melody as a river, flowing through various emotions that a ragam can evoke. I will present ragams including Dwijavant, Hamsanandi, Mohanam, Sucharitra, Bhatiyar, Khamas and various other classical compositions by renowned saints. On a different note, I’ll be incorporating some works by The Beatles as well, to illustrate that melody transcends genres and is omnipresent.

Tell us a little bit about your musical journey so far...

Despite my parents not being professionally involved in music, they were passionate about it, and it was a significant part of their lives. Their love for music brought them together, and I was named after the raga Ranjani. My father played the flute, and my mother sang, and they were both ardent rasikas. As an artiste, what is the significance of riyaz (practice) in your opinion? Riyaz is akin to self-exploration. Just as one checks their body in the mirror after exercising, riyaz reveals one’s progress and understanding of their craft. It’s more than just striving for perfection; it’s a journey of self-discovery. It’s a deep quest to know your capabilities.

What is your perspective on fusion music, particularly when it involves blending classical music with other genres or styles?

I am not against fusion as long as it is pleasing to the ears. It’s about aesthetics; if two different genres can come together to create something beautiful and magical, then why not embrace it?

During your five years in the UK, how did you perceive the global perception of classical music?

Despite the language barrier, the raga elements of classical music have a universal appeal that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries. People from diverse backgrounds resonate with the melody and rhythm, making music a truly boundless language.

Rs 500. March 2. 9.30 am.

At L & T Serene County, Gachibowli.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi