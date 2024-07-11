Artist Bholanath Rudra's latest exhibition is all about the moon's myriad shades
Artist Bholanath Rudra has won over the audience through his watercolours. His latest set of artworks includes the moon as the central subject. The many works not only depict Earth’s satellite and its close connection to Nature but also allow the viewers to easily grasp the message of the paintings. Presented by Emami Art and displayed at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the exhibition titled ‘Pensive Moons’ is an ode to the moon's various moods, presented in dark shades through interesting techniques like layering, mopping, misty effects, and more.
We speak to the artist about the theme of the artwork and his thought process while making them.
Excerpts:
Why did you choose the many shades of the moon to be the subject of your latest artwork?
In this exhibition, the moon in its various forms is present in all the artworks. Sometimes I find similarities between various aspects of nature and the waxing and waning phases of the moon. At times, on dark nights the silent presence of the moon reveals the sadness and helplessness of Nature. That is why the presence of the moon gives a different dimension to my artworks.
Through your artworks, there's a message about the environment as well. How did that thought come about?
As an artist, my work is to combine my observation and my imagination to create art. I have used this medium to share my thoughts with the audience. I feel I have a certain responsibility towards nature and the environment and as a result of which are the artworks of this exhibition.
What made you choose watercolour as your calling?
There are several reasons. Firstly, transparent watercolour has a USP where multiple colour layers are simultaneously visible. Second, when you work with this medium there is a lot of uncertainty because transplant water colour cannot be corrected which depicts the uncertainties of our lives. Third, since each of my artworks is slowly made up of several layers, this medium helps in capturing the various layers.
Where do you get your inspiration for art?
Art helps in reaching out the artist's thoughts and experience to the audience. This itself is the inspiration for my art practice.
The exhibition is on till August 20, 2024