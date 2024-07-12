Artist Narayan Sinha on bagging the prestigious Artists for the Earth award

Born and raised in Birbhum’s Nalhati, the hustle and pollution from the surrounding factories had always perturbed Narayan Sinha’s tender artistic mind during his growing up years. But as he grew up, he discovered the immense potential of turning anything discarded into something beautiful. His brush with metal scraps turned into an obsession, leading him to create some of the stunning installations that have been exhibited around the world. In recognition of his relentless work with metal scraps for over 30 years, the artist and sculptor recently received the prestigious Artists for the Earth 2024 award presented by Earth Day Network India and industrialist Harshavardhan Neotia.

Narayan opens up about his endeavours around sustainable and upcycled art, as he keeps turning the discarded debris into supremely desirable objects.