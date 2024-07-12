Artist Narayan Sinha on bagging the prestigious Artists for the Earth award
Born and raised in Birbhum’s Nalhati, the hustle and pollution from the surrounding factories had always perturbed Narayan Sinha’s tender artistic mind during his growing up years. But as he grew up, he discovered the immense potential of turning anything discarded into something beautiful. His brush with metal scraps turned into an obsession, leading him to create some of the stunning installations that have been exhibited around the world. In recognition of his relentless work with metal scraps for over 30 years, the artist and sculptor recently received the prestigious Artists for the Earth 2024 award presented by Earth Day Network India and industrialist Harshavardhan Neotia.
Narayan opens up about his endeavours around sustainable and upcycled art, as he keeps turning the discarded debris into supremely desirable objects.
How do you feel about getting the award?
I am humbled that they have appreciated my artistic journey and especially so because this cause is very close to my heart. I have traversed this path for 30 years now and back then sustainable and upcycled art was not even in fashion. Growing up in Nalhati, it was a hard-hitting reality for me -- the grease, mobil, the factories used to shake me up and make me feel uneasy. But constant exposure made me learn to accept the reality and find beauty in that masculine world.
How did you evolve as an artist?
I have always loved body centric expression and drew flawlessly since childhood. After a stint in performing arts, I took up fine arts. Initially my will to change the surrounding in Nalhati led me to work with scrap metals. My sculpture had a lot of rigidity in them because the medium was strong and to instil softness and fluidity in them, I learnt water colour for 12 years. When I look back at myself, I feel detachment has set in and excitement has waned. Now, nature and my connection with it is my only source of excitement. Post-Covid I am grateful that I am alive.
Is it difficult for artists to sustain?
Its very difficult to sustain but my father played a vital role in making me a self-sufficient artist by forcing me to fend for myself as an artist. That made me approach art in a disciplined and sustained manner.
Artists live in a surreal world, full of vanity. They need to come out of it and learn to survive in order to practise art without compromise. Art cannot manifest itself in its purest form if one tries to play to the gallery and entertain others. I feel it’s better to wait for years for an original work rather than come up with something flimsy.
Which artists inspire you?
Ramananda Bandyopadhyay as a human has influenced me profoundly. I love Picasso and MF Husain for their celebration of life, and Bikash Bhattacharya and Ganesh Pyne.
Upcoming works?
I would love to explore and contemporise India and its spiritualism, family values, collective spirit, and love for nature and showcase it globally. After my last big show Firelight in 2021, my next one may display more than a thousand works, both outdoor and indoor with my sketches, line drawings, water colours, oil paintings and photography. Apart from iron, I like to work with aluminium, rubber and any scrap. Currently, I am experimenting with wood a lot apart from bronze casting, alloy and stainless steel. You will see me working with a lot many new mediums including fabric.