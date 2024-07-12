Queer Palette: Artists Aamir Rabbani and Dheeraj Kumar from Muzaffarpur are in Bengaluru for a quick showcase, on till Sunday

“My works are very personal. They’re like my dairy. Whenever I am upset or happy, I doodle something and then I write something on a piece of paper. Some of the pieces are about my past experiences with a man laced with a kind of disappointment. I have no issues with the disappointment, but I wanted that relationship to go in a certain way which did not happen. That said, this is my life, it’s my story. It’s the only thing I can put on paper. But, since it is art... I can even change it on paper. I can be the author of this story, however I want it to be, because it is mine,” shares the artist.

Free entry. On till July 14, 11 am to 6 pm. At 1 ShanthiRoad Studio Gallery, Shantinagar.

