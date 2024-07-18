Indian American writer Amanda Sodhi, who has shifted to Hyderabad, talks about her journey

Amanda Sodhi, an Indian-American who has shifted to Hyderabad, conducts workshops that help people write and express their feelings. Born and raised in the US, Amanda has much to offer. Famously known for her music and songs in the hit web series Made In Heaven, she has set a benchmark for writing. We speak to her about her journey thus far.

Tell us about your journey being a part of different fields.

I was born and raised in Washington DC. From an early age, I always felt creative with forms of expression like writing. I would journal, write poetry, and in the fourth grade, I published an anthology called Young American Poet. It was meaningful and cathartic for me. During college in Virginia, I began doing freelance work as a journalist, completed internships, and coordinated the Indian Vision Film Festival in DC. Around that time, I began writing lyrics for a couple of projects and co-wrote a screenplay with Rohit Gupta, which won the Goldy Award at the festival.

I relocated to Los Angeles and worked in an ad agency while exploring filmmaking. I wrote and directed two films that went to festivals, and it was great to see people connect with my work. I also translated for Parsoon Joshi’s anthology Sunshine Lanes. Eventually, I felt the time was right to move to Mumbai. Despite a comfortable career in advertising, I wanted to pursue filmmaking and music more deeply.

Tell us about your move to India.

I moved to Mumbai without knowing anyone and took the plunge to see if filmmaking or music was my path. Music clicked more for me. I fronted a couple of bands, performed live, and started releasing my own music. It wasn’t easy, especially as a woman in a male-dominated industry. My single Behind My Sunglasses gained attention when AR Rahman tweeted about it. However, even with critical acclaim, I struggled to turn it into a sustainable career. After my father passed away, I didn’t feel compelled to return to the US. I moved to Kolkata, where many artists have emerged. I formed Pen Paper Dreams and began conducting writing workshops.

These workshops were cathartic for many participants, helping them find closure through writing. I started travelling with the workshops to different locations, which was rewarding. Along the way, I wrote lyrics for Made In Heaven season one. During the pandemic, I conducted online workshops, helping people connect despite cultural differences between India and the US. I eventually settled in Hyderabad, finding it livable and interesting.

Tell us about the workshops in Hyderabad.

This year, I have conducted several workshops in Hyderabad, including one at House of Gourmet in Jubilee Hills. I launched a gratitude journal for those who cannot attend the workshops, allowing them to explore therapeutic writing through creative writing and gratitude journalling workbooks. This has resonated well with many people. I will be conducting workshops in Kashmir and returning to Hyderabad in September.

Two of your short films have won awards. Tell us about that.

In LA, I wrote and directed two short films, The Dance of Death and Through Bloodshot Eyes. The Dance of Death is a loose adaptation about a woman who rekindles her passion for dancing after her toxic husband passes away. Through Bloodshot Eyes explores an abusive father-son relationship where the tables turn when the son grows up. These films went to several festivals.

What are your future projects?

While navigating the independent music scene in Mumbai, I worked with KJ Singh on a documentary about independent music in India. Although we couldn’t release the project due to various issues, the trailer is available on YouTube. I look forward to releasing new music next year and hope to redo the documentary on the independent music scene, as it has evolved significantly.