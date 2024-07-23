The late Colombian artist Botero is celebrated with an open-air sculpture exhibition in Rome

The daughter of the late Colombian artist Fernando Botero has helped to turn the streets and piazzas of the Italian capital into an open-air museum to display eight of her father’s famously voluminous, whimsical sculptures.

The exhibition was organised as a tribute to Botero, who died September 15, 2023, at 91 in Monaco, where he kept a studio. The artist also lived for many years in the Italian town of Pietrasanta in the Tuscany region, where he was buried next to his third wife, the artist Sophia Vari. “I am sure my father would be very moved because Italy was always like a second home country for him,’’ his daughter, Lina Botero, told sources.

Botero created all of the statues shown in the exhibition while he was in Italy. His affection for Italy came in part from his artistic affinity for the Renaissance masters. While his imposing bronze sculptures have been shown in parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals, this is the first time they are being seen on this scale in Rome. The exhibition closes on October 1.