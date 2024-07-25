Explore the infinite paths of human experience through art with Parallel Dreams

The Hyderabad art scene is set to be illuminated with Parallel Dreams, a captivating group exhibition. This intriguing showcase delves into the coexistence of varied perspectives and artistic visions, offering viewers a chance to explore the diverse dimensions of human experience and creativity. Featuring the works of eight talented artists, the exhibition invites spectators to meander through a rich tapestry of stories and emotions, reflecting the endless possibilities of human imagination.

Suparna Mandal, one of the featured artists, is presenting three of her paintings, including See Through. Her art revolves around urban life and cityscapes, often inspired by her observations in everyday settings. “I give more importance to light and shadow and love to play with these elements in my paintings,” she explains. See Through is inspired by a moment in a cafeteria, capturing the urban landscape through glass window. As a reflection of what she saw, she says, “Similarly, if you trust a relationship, even if the person is not around, you should be able to trust them.”