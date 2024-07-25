Explore the infinite paths of human experience through art with Parallel Dreams

The Hyderabad art scene is set to be illuminated with Parallel Dreams, a captivating group exhibition. This intriguing showcase delves into the coexistence of varied perspectives and artistic visions, offering viewers a chance to explore the diverse dimensions of human experience and creativity. Featuring the works of eight talented artists, the exhibition invites spectators to meander through a rich tapestry of stories and emotions, reflecting the endless possibilities of human imagination.
Suparna Mandal, one of the featured artists, is presenting three of her paintings, including See Through. Her art revolves around urban life and cityscapes, often inspired by her observations in everyday settings. “I give more importance to light and shadow and love to play with these elements in my paintings,” she explains. See Through is inspired by a moment in a cafeteria, capturing the urban landscape through glass window. As a reflection of what she saw, she says, “Similarly, if you trust a relationship, even if the person is not around, you should be able to trust them.”
Shri Kumar Adhikari, a Delhi-based artist, merges Indian and contemporary art in his works. He is showcasing two pieces, including Photographer, which depicts a modern wedding scene devoid of a traditional photographer. “All the guests are in their own worlds, taking selfies and listening to music. No one notices that there is no photographer because they are clicking images on their mobiles,” he says. His use of typical Indian colours like shades of beige, maroon, and green adds realism and depth to his paintings. Srinivas Reddy’s paintings reflect his affection for Indian farmers and rural life, stemming from his childhood memories. His works often depict farmers in their natural settings, symbolising their connection to the land. “My signature style is adding a circle of maroon colour on women’s cheeks in my paintings, like it’s a blush,” he explains. His art portrays farmers with their crops, and a metaphorical depiction of them holding kites, representing their vital role in feeding the nation. Kriti Saxena’s contemporary figurative works blend realism with abstract backgrounds, exploring life’s ups and downs. Her painting The Golden Feather signifies women’s newfound freedom, symbolised by golden wings. “The dart behind her shows society’s taunts, but the blindfolded woman decides to fly despite them,” she says. The artist has used green to indicate the earth and blue to hint at the universe.
Parallel Dreams also features the works of G Ganesh Chary, Srinivas Tingeerkar, Devidas Dharmadikari, and Moshe Dayan, each bringing their unique styles and perspectives to the exhibition.
This event serves as a testament to the timeless potential of artistic exploration and the ability of art to bridge divides and promote understanding.
Free entry. July 20, 11 am. On till August 20.
At Gallery Space, Banjara Hills.
Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha
Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress