Exploring women’s struggles through paintings: Chaitali Maji’s art exhibition in Hyderabad

Though we live in a world where we often hear the words ‘women empowerment’ and ‘feminism’, there are always some women whose freedom is still tied down. Taking inspiration from these women and from her own life, professional artist Chaitali Maji hosted a solo exhibition, ‘Inner Aura & Divine Aura’, which features two different themes: women and divinity.

Representing the struggles of women over the years through art, Chaitali beautifully depicted themes of freedom, passion, motherhood, shakti, spirituality, education, captivity, and many more in a unique way.

“I have enshrined different biases that are present in society and how women’s lives revolve around them. My works sometimes uphold the captivity or subjugation that women face or the overwhelming perplexity that exists in their minds. Some of my works showcase her spirituality, passion, and determination. Sometimes she is as deep as an ocean, as powerful as Mata Durga. These are the stories I heard and observed. I mostly used red and yellow because those colours traditionally represent women.”

The Divine series, titled ‘Divine Aura’, featured Hindu deities, from Lord Ganesha to Hanuman, in contemporary styles. With subtle floral touches, animals, and musical instruments, the artist depicted the deities in their original form but in her own style. Chaitali Maji created magic in this particular series by experimenting with eyes. Her way of representing the eyes of the deities attracted the attention of the attendees. The bright colours with a golden touch enhanced the paintings.

The exhibition featured a total of 47 paintings, all created using acrylic on canvas. One would not believe that Chaitali Maji is a self-taught artist after seeing her work. “Painting has been my hobby since childhood. I have always been good at art, but I never thought of pursuing a degree in it. I have a degree in literature and music. After my marriage, I started creating small paintings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I had a lot of time, so I started this women series, followed by the divine series.”

“I believe that painting is the most powerful visual communication tool, which can make a deep impact on the human mind. I prefer to work on various genres and mediums, especially acrylic on canvas. Most of my work consists of nature, animals, birds, great personalities, mythology, cultural heritage, social awareness, and womanhood. I love to work on both realistic and contemporary art forms. My paintings are the expression of my thoughts, observations, ideas, and emotions,” she concluded.