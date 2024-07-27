This art exhibition in New Delhi displays two solos of artists with varied perspectives

For all art enthusiasts, here’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presenting two curated solos of artists Amitava and Mohan Samant. With their artistic distinctiveness, the two exhibitions are displayed simultaneously where viewers can reflect on the journey of the two artists from two different generations.
Amitava’s If We Knew the Point plays with mediums like graphite, ink, ball-point pens, water colours and collages to burnt marks on paper creating illustrations through materialistic poetry. As an artist, he is known to be emphasising on the fact that ‘art is to be experienced’ and is not purely driven by the principles of rationality. Therefore, the central themes of his works include irrationality, earthiness, awareness of death and create a visual balance between art, cinema, music and poetry. With more than 150 of his artworks on display, the viewers are in for a visual treat.
‘Magic in Square’, the centennial exhibition of Mohan Saman, displaying 20 of his artworks, is not only about exploring the works of the artist but also giving him an apt tribute. He was one of the artists who was trained in India and became widely successful in the West post Indian Independence. Since Samant spent a lot of his time in New York, his work reflects the perspective of an individual who is deeply rooted to their tradition and also imbibes certain things due to migration.
What: Art Exhibition
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket, New Delhi
When: Ongoing
Timing: 10:30 am – 6:30 pm (Mondays closed)
Open to all. Admission Free.