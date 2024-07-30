Head to this water colour art exhibition in New Delhi

Art enthusiasts can head over to this interesting exhibition, This Beautiful World, by Dr Sushma Mahajan from August 2-5. The self-taught artist will be displaying 40 of her finest works during the exhibition, which have been carefully curated by veteran art historian and consultant Dr Alka Pande.

The paintings capture different moods and themes ranging from flora and fauna to landscapes and even architectural wonders. Each painting reflects her unique style and perception of the world. One of the key attractions of the exhibition is her collection of temple paintings inspired by the grand architecture of the Konark and Cholas.

· What: This Beautiful World

· Where: India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

· When: August 2- 5, 2024