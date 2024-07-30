The artificial colours of art

"If art is the bridge between what you see in your mind and what the world sees, then skill is how you build that bridge.”

The skill that built that bridge has been evolving constantly over the centuries. What started with natural and organic elements, within the walls of prehistoric dark caves, transformed with each era — right from parchment papers and oil paints on canvases to contemporary video art.

All of these however, needed human hands and intelligence for their execution, no matter what the tools may be. Today, we have reached another epoch where this human intelligence is being replaced by artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence or AI can be broadly defined as intelligence exhibited by machines, computer systems in particular. The concept of AI-generated art is not a new phenomena as most of us imagine it to be. Automated art was around even as early as the ancient Greek civilisation, when inventors tried to design machines that produced music or that could write text.

Though the tradition flourished through the centuries that followed, it was only in the 2020s that these tools became accessible to the general public. Ever since, there has been a flurry of activity on that front and raging debates if it would affect the bridge of art adversely.