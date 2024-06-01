Bend in the river: Nikita Agarwal’s solo exhibition 'Ripples of Reflection' transports you to the ghats of Varanasi

The moment we came across Kolkata-based artist Nikita Agarwal’s Boats, a painting from her series Ripples of Reflection, we were reminded of Paresh Maity’s artwork The Glow. Inspired by the ghats of Varanasi, the abstract pieces capture the city’s spiritual essence with a vivid fusion of rich blues and purples. The series comprises thirty of these paintings — depicting the weathered ghats with saffron-clad sadhus and marigold offerings along the banks of the Ganges — and is set to be showcased in Bengaluru this week.

Nikita’s style can be described as a mix of realistic and abstract forms. She mostly uses palette knives instead of brushes and tries to include charcoal with acrylic. The self-taught artist is also known for making life-size paintings, each one being different from the rest.

Inspired by painters such as Manu Parekh and Ashif Hossian, the artist describes the exhibition as a, “journey delving into the soul of Varanasi, where each painting serves as a portal to a world where spirituality, culture and history converge.”