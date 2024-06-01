Sonal Mansingh: Youngsters learn dance as yoga now

With Padma Bhushan (1992), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1987) and the Padma Vibhushan in 2003 among her many honours, Sonal Mansingh, a veteran Indian classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Odissi, offers a blend of mythological storytelling in her performances.

To mark 63 years of her career, ‘UDBHAV’, a dance presentation on god Vishnu by a repertory group of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances, took place on May 30 at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Delhi. “I have beautiful memories of my journey. At the age of 17, I performed my Arangetram under the guidance of my gurus, US Krishna Rao and UK Chandrabhaga Devi. I performed the Bharatanatyam Margam, the traditional repertory. People remarked that a new star had risen. I am deeply grateful that people continue to show such respect and affection,” she says. Excerpts from the conversation: